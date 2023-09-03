One injured in early Sunday morning shooting in San Rafael, suspects at large

One person was injured after an early Sunday morning shooting at a Safeway in San Rafael, police announced.

Around 1:00 a.m. Sunday, San Rafael police received multiple 911 calls about shots fired at the Safeway parking lot in Terra Linda.

Once on scene, San Rafael police found a 30-year-old man from Novato with multiple gunshot wounds. An investigation revealed two groups of people met at the parking lot in the early morning hours, police said.

"Words were exchanged between the two groups and then one of the involved suspects began shooting," San Rafael police said in a press release. "Two bullets struck the victim, and a third bullet entered the bedroom window of a nearby residence. All four suspects fled the scene and remain at-large."

The four suspects were last seen walking east in the Northgate 1 parking lot.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Rafael Police at (415) 485-3000. Tips can also be made online at http://www.srpd.org/tips.