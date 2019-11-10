One killed in crash on Highway 37 in Vallejo

article

The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality involving several vehicles and a pedestrian occurred Sunday morning on westbound state Highway 37 in Vallejo.

The incident was first reported at 12:08 a.m. and occurred on the highway at the Fairgrounds Drive off-ramp, according to the CHP.

The CHP issued a Sig-Alert and reported all lanes of state Highway 37 were blocked as of 12:56 a.m.

The Sig-Alert was issued at 12:19 a.m.