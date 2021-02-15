One killed, one injured in Antioch shooting

Police in Antioch are investigating a shooting where one man was killed and another was injured.



Officers say they responded to reports of gunfire at Enea Way and Putnam Street just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

When they arrived, they say they found a 47-year-old man inside a car with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim is a 37-year-old man who was taken to the hospital. He's expected to survive.

Police say they're trying to identify any suspects or people of interest.

