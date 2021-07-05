One killed, three others hit by gunfire in Santa Rosa after group watches illegal fireworks: police

One person was fatally shot and three others critically wounded early Monday in what police say was a gang-related shooting in southwest Santa Rosa.

The shooting was reported shortly after midnight in the 1500 block of Beachwood Drive, where a large group had gathered to set off illegal fireworks, Sgt. Christopher Mahurin said.

A silver Honda Accord drove by and witnesses told police they heard gang challenges coming from the car, then shots were fired from inside the car.

A 25-year-old man, a 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy were hit by gunfire, police said. All the residents are from Santa Rosa.

The 35-year-old man, whose name was not released, died at the scene

As the car was driving away, someone in the street fired at the car and then shots came again from the vehicle, hitting a 29-year-old woman.

The Honda then crashed into a parked car and an unknown number of people got out and ran away, police said.

The three other victims were hospitalized in critical condition, Mahurin said.

The investigation is ongoing and the Santa Rosa Police Department encourages anyone who has information that would assist with the investigation to contact SRPD through its online Tip Line: www.SRCity.org/CrimeTips.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund. The reward is for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in this shooting & murder.