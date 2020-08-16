One person killed in Bayview District house fire

One person died Sunday evening in a one-alarm house fire near Candlestick Point in southern San Francisco, the San Francisco Fire Department reported.

The fire was reported at 5:43 p.m. Sunday in a single-family home at 1160 Fitzgerald Ave. in the city's Bayview District. Firefighters were told a person had been trapped in the rear of the house; that person later died, said SFFD Lt. Jonathan Baxter said.

No one else was injured, and no other structures were damaged, said Baxter, who noted that firefighters would remain on the scene into the evening.

Baxter did not mention any possible causes of the fire.