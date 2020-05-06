One person killed in I-880 San Leandro crash

article

At least one person died and another was seriously injured, following a traffic collision on northbound Interstate Highway 880 in San Leandro early Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the collision was first reported at 1:09 a.m. just north of Marina Boulevard.

CHP then issued a sigalert and closed all northbound I-880.

But the wreckage was removed, and the roadway was cleared and reopened around 3:30 a.m..