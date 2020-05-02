One person suffers serious burns in early morning San Francisco fire
SAN FRANCISCO - One person suffered serious burns after discarded smoking materials sparked a fire early Saturday in San Francisco's Western Addition neighborhood, fire officials said.
The person was rescued by fire crews from a unit in a building at 1425 Fillmore St. shortly after midnight, according to a Twitter post by the San Francisco Fire Department.
The person was taken to a burn center in serious condition. The blaze was deemed accidental.