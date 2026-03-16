One of world's largest AI conferences kicks off in San Jose

The Brief One of the world's largest artificial intelligence conferences is underway in San Jose this week. Nvidia's GTC Conference kicks off Monday at SAP Center. The influx of tens of thousands of attendees has prompted several road closures throughout downtown San Jose.



One of the world's largest artificial intelligence conferences is underway in San Jose this week, drawing an estimated 30,000 developers, researchers and business leaders to the city for Nvidia's annual GTC Conference.

The four-day event kicks off Monday at SAP Center, where Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will deliver the keynote address, unveiling the company's next generation of AI products and partnerships.

Nvidia, currently the world's largest company by market capitalization, is the first company to surpass a $5 trillion market valuation. The Santa Clara-based chipmaker dominates the AI industry, making the conference a major destination for technology professionals worldwide. Workshops and networking opportunities are also scheduled throughout the week at the San Jose Convention Center.

Road Closures

The influx of tens of thousands of attendees has prompted several road closures throughout downtown San Jose. Portions of Sharks Way, North Montgomery Street and Barack Obama Boulevard are closed in both directions through Wednesday.

Additional closures on parts of West Santa Clara Street and South Almaden Boulevard are expected to take effect later Monday. Some street closures will remain in place through Sunday to allow for post-event cleanup.

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority has issued a warning to riders to expect heavy crowds on transit routes serving the area throughout the week.

The conference also includes a night market with entertainment at Cesar Chavez Park on Monday evening.