One-year-old child killed after falling from moving vehicle, Oakland mayor confirms

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The Brief A child was killed in a crash in Oakland on Tuesday, Mayor Barbara Lee confirmed. The crash happened at around 3:45 p.m. on the 3700 block of Dorisa Avenue where Northern Light School is located. The Oakland Police Department is investigating a crash involving a child. They said it is unknown if drugs or alcohol was a factor in the crash.



Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee offered her condolences to the family and loved ones of a one-year-old child who was killed when the child fell from a moving vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

Child killed in crash

The mayor posted about the tragedy on social media. "Words cannot fully express the grief we feel for the family and loved ones during this painful time," she said. "I ask everyone in our city to hold this family in their hearts tonight."

The mayor's statement did not include details of where the tragedy happened or who the child was.

The Oakland Police Department said they are still investigating a crash that happened at around 3:45 p.m. on the 3700 block of Dorisa Avenue. They said a juvenile was struck in that crash and that the child was taken to the hospital for their injuries. Police did not say whether the child died.

KTVU has reached out to OPD for clarification that this is the same crash the mayor is referring to.

A map shows the crash on Dorisa Ave. happened where Northern Light School, a K through 8 school, is located.

Police still investigating

Police said it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.

This is a developing news story.

Northern Lights School's campus in Oakland where a child was struck in a crash.