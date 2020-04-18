One year-old Oakley child suffers burns on chest and back

article



A 1-year-old child in Oakley was airlifted to the hospital Friday with severe burns, according to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Christy Street in Oakley at 9:31 p.m.

Responding crews arrived at the scene to find the 1-year-old child suffering from burns to the chest and back.

The child was flown to the UC Davis Medical Center.

Oakley police are investigating the incident. No other information was immediately available.

