Online video shows Hong Kong protester apparently shot by police

A video posted online in Hong Kong shows police shooting at least one protester as demonstrators disrupted the morning rush hour.

A police officer collars one protester and then shoots another who approaches in the video posted on Facebook on Monday by online video outlet Cupid Producer. The video has since been posted onto the YouTube page belonging to non-profit news outlet Hong Kong Free Press.

The shooting occurred in a crosswalk at a large intersection strewn with debris that had backed-up traffic.

The officer also fires at a third protester who approached. It was unclear if the protester was hit.

According to reports by Hong Kong broadcaster NowTV, anti-riot police officers have been dispatched to the hospital where the injured person was transported to.

On Sunday, police fired tear gas and protesters broke windows at a shopping mall in anti-government demonstrations across Hong Kong amid anger over a student activist's death and the arrest of pro-democracy lawmakers.

Hong Kong is in the sixth month of protests that began over a proposed extradition law and have expanded to include demands for greater democracy and police accountability. Activists say Hong Kong's autonomy and Western-style civil liberties, promised when the former British colony was returned to China in 1997, are eroding.

The territory is preparing for Nov. 24 district council elections that are viewed as a measure of public sentiment toward the government.

Pro-democracy lawmakers accuse the government of trying to provoke violence to justify canceling or postponing the elections.

