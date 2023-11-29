Teenage organ donor and recipient to be honored at Rose Parade

Two families joined by tragedy will be honored in this coming New Year's Rose Parade.

On Feb. 10, 2020, 18-year-old Joe Barratt was struck by a hit-and-run driver; shortly before that, he'd registered as an organ donor. When doctors decided there was nothing more they could do, on Valentine's Day, Joe's life ended and his heart was transplanted into Ted Jung in San Francisco, giving him the gift of life.

At a ceremony Wednesday at Sutter's CPMC Van Ness Campus, Jung said that gift has forever bound him to the Barratt family and Joe's mother.

"If the roles were reversed, I'm not sure I'd have the same strength as she has," said Jung. "You know, supporting her son Joe, who now rests in me. You know, she knows how I feel. You know, we are like one family now, moving forward."

On New Year's Day, Jung will ride on the OneLegacy Donate Life Rose Parade float. Joe Barratt's picture will adorn that float for millions to see.

Barratt's mother, Leslie Barratt, says some of the 1,388 days since she lost her son have been unbearable, but knowing that the world will learn about her son's gift will be a gift to her.

"I am so grateful and feel so blessed that Joe has been chosen to be a face for the Donate Life float at the Rose Parade," said Barratt. "A grieving parent's worst fear is that their child will be forgotten."

Leadership from Donor Network West says they hope Joe and Ted's stories will inspire others.

"In both stories, there is a lot of pain, sadness and there's fear," said Luis Mayen from Donor Network West. "But, today we're going to choose to honor hope."

Both families say they hope others will follow Joe Barratt's example and check the donor box.

In the end, Joe Barratt donated organs to four different people.

