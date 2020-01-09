Orinda high school teacher arrested for inappropriate relationships with two minors

article

Officers with the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Dept. arrested 54-year-old Kyle Ann Wood on Wednesday. Wood is currently a teacher at Miramonte High School in Orinda.

Police say that between 1996-1998, Wood engaged in two inappropriate and unlawful relationships between two minors. The victims were students at Acalanes High School in Lafayette where Wood was a teacher at the time.

Wood is being held in the Martinez Detention facility in lieu of $150,000 bail.

The Lafayette police department is asking anyone with information to contact detectives at (925) 283-3680 or (925) 299-3234. You can also email Sgt. T. Rossberg at tross@so.cccounty.us.