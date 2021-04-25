Oscars fashion 2021: A revamped show amid the pandemic brings back red carpet glam

A revamped Oscars on Sunday brought back red carpet glam as the 93rd annual Academy Awards kicked off the pandemic era's first big parade of fashion.

Though heavily scaled back, the red carpet was rolled out outside Union Station in downtown Los Angeles, where the ceremony is being held for the first time.

Show producers are hoping to return some of the traditional glamour to the Oscars, even in a pandemic year. Only a handful of media outlets will be allowed on site. Casual wear is a no-no.

And the celebrities have not disappointed.

Leslie Odom Jr. arrived decked out in gold from head to toe. He has two chances Sunday night to get a matching Oscar.

In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., (L-R) Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson attend the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Petit /A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

Wearing the sparkling double-breasted suit with a matching gold shirt underneath, Odom walked with his wife, actor Nicollette Robinson, who was in a simple black dress.

Odom is nominated for best supporting actor and best original song for "One Night in Miami." If he wins, his Oscar will accompany the Tony and Grammy he won for playing Aaron Burr in the original Broadway cast of "Hamilton."

(L-R) Alan S. Kim and Christina Oh attend the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images)

The 9-year-old star of "Minari," Alan Kim, vamped on the carpet in his black shorts suit with high black socks, including one with horizontal white stripes. He just had a birthday and got the bike he was hoping for.

"Minari" was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Glenn Close attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images)

Glenn Close, nominated for "Hillbilly Elegy," paired a jewel-tone blue embellished caftan from Armani Prive with dark slacks and gloves. And she, like so many others on hand, was back in heels.

"I'm feeling great. My shoes are comfortable. It's not two miles long so that's lovely," she said.

You can see more red carpet looks below.

Face masks were noticeably missing on all of the celebs. Producers had previously said masks weren’t going to be required for those appearing on TV.

Those not appearing on camera will still be masked up and the audience will be limited to just 170 people. They’ll be rotated in and out throughout the night — abiding by a pre-established itinerary.

Temperatures will be checked prior to admittance and attendees must have passed at least three coronavirus tests leading up to the event.

Organizers have also made it clear this year that the Oscars won’t look like just another award show conducted via Zoom.

The celebration of the year in film will be shot like a movie itself. Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh is leading a team of producers who are determined to make this year’s show stand out.

Carey Mulligan attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images)

Viola Davis attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images)

Daniel Kaluuya attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (ABC via Getty Images)

Regina King attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images)

Steven Yeun attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images)

Andra Day attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images)

Gary Oldman arrives at a screening of the Oscars on Monday, April 26, 2021 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali-Pool/Getty Images)

Vanessa Kirby attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images)

Emerald Fennell attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images)

The Associated Press contributed to this report