Oakland schools in turmoil over reported board battle to oust superintendent

The Oakland Unified School District was in turmoil on Thursday, in the wake of Wednesday's board meeting, when board member Mike Hutchinson said the board president failed to report in open session, the results of a closed-door session vote to end Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell's contact at the end of the year.

Ousting the superintendent

"Out of the blue, this was a decision to break the superintendent's contract," Mike Hutchinson, an OUSD board member, said, adding that four board members indicated they wanted to oust the superintendent.

"President Brouhard, Vice-President Bachelor, and Director Latta and Director Williams," Hutchinson said, naming the board members he said voted in favor of ousting Johnson-Trammell by July 1st.

No cause given

Hutchinson said he's upset that the vote was not reported to the public during the open session, and there was no cause given for a loss of faith in Johnson-Trammell, who has led the district since 2017.

She was just approved last August for a contract extension through the 2026-2027 school year, to help with the transition as the board searched for a new superintendent to replace her.

On Thursday, OUSD issued a statement saying, in part, "After each closed session, the legislative body must report in open session certain actions related to public employees taken in closed session, and the vote of each member. This includes: Action to appoint, employ, dismiss, release, accept resignation of, or affect the status of any employee."

Board President Jennifer Brouhard told KTVU Thursday that Kyla Johnson-Trammell is still the district's superintendent.

Brouhard repeatedly said she was unable to discuss the closed-session due to the Brown Act. She did say that Hutchinson is spreading misinformation. She said there was no final vote on the personnel matter regarding the superintendent that required any public report. Brouhard also said she consulted with outside counsel, not the school district's own general counsel Jenine Lindsey, to confirm that there was no need to report on any action in the closed-door meeting.

"That is a closed-session matter," Brouhard said. "That discussion has not had a vote, and I'm not able to report on that discussion. It is not uncommon for a board to work with a superintendent to decide to give direction to look at the contract again. These are not uncommon things."

KTVU asked Brouhard whether Johnson-Trammell had done anything illegal or in violation of her contract, to which Brouhard said no.

"We all have respect for Dr. Johnson-Trammell," Brouhard said. "She's done a tremendous amount and I want whatever happens to give dignity and respect to her. "

Brouhard also said any calls for budget cuts from the top, or suggestions that Johnson-Trammell was being ousted to coincide with the Oakland Educators Association's contract expiration June 30th, are untrue.

"I've heard people say cut from the top. We wouldn't cut the superintendent to balance the budget," Brouhard said.

Parents want transparency

Parents say they just want transparency, and assurances that the decision are not ultimately going to hurt students.

"There's nobody that cares about the students," said one parent named Normita, "And I don't know if it's the lack of money, the lack of funding, but students aren't getting cared about."

"I just want them to have a good education...that the classes are managed, so the children learn, so there's not chaos," Claire Quiter, a grandparent of an OUSD student, said.

KTVU reached out directly to Johnson-Trammell, but was told she has no comment at this time.

The next OUSD Board meeting is scheduled for April 23rd.

