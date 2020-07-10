Outdoor dining no longer allowed in Alameda County due to state guidelines

article

It's back to only drive-through, delivery, or take-out options once again in Alameda County. On Friday, the health department said outdoor dining is prohibited because of stricter state COVID-19 guidelines, even though the county had previously allowed it.

Restaurants, wineries and bars are affected by the updated guidance issued a day earlier by the state for non-variance counties, including Alameda County.

California Department of Public Health has issued COVID-19 industry guidance for restaurants that strictly prohibits indoor, seated dining.

As of Friday afternoon Alameda County reported 7,485 COVID-19 cases and 147 deaths.