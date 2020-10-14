Outdoor playgrounds in San Francisco now reopen

Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
On Sept. 28, Gov. Newsom's administration released guidelines for playground and outdoor recreational facility reopenings.

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) - San Francisco announced on Wednesday that outdoor playgrounds around the city are back open.

The city's more than 180 public playgrounds, which have been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, will have signs reminding families of capacity limits and other guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor London Breed's office said Recreation and Park Department crews will be stationed at the busiest playground for the first two weekends of operation to educate families about the new rules and ensure health guidelines are followed.

"It’s important kids have a place to explore, have fun, and get some outdoor exercise. We hope this brings families and kids some joy during an otherwise challenging time," Breed said. 

City officials said there will be capacity limits on the number of people allowed in based on the size of the playground. Also, in accordance with state regulations, playground vistis must be limited to 30 minutes when there are other vistors. 

Social distancing is required and all vistors under two must wear a face covering.Eating and drinking are not allowed. 