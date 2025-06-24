Outside Lands announces 2025 Night Shows headliners

article

Outside Lands organizers on Tuesday announced the 2025 festival's slate of after-hours performers, who will keep the festivities going with a series of smaller, intimate performances across the city.

The Night Show line-up features 13 performances at seven venues, starting on Aug. 3 and leading into the weekend festival, which will be held at Golden Gate Park from Aug. 8 to 10. This year's headliners include Tyler, the Creator, Hozier and Doja Cat.

This year's Night Shows will be headlined by Floating Points, Still Woozy, Fuji Kaze, Thundercat, BLOND:ISH, and Black Coffee.

Golden Gate Club and Eager Beaver ticket holders will have first access to the Night Shows. Presale will begin at 10 a.m. on June 25. The festival ticket holder presale will commence 24 hours later. Presale codes will be emailed to eligible ticket holders.

Remaining tickets will be available to the public starting at 10 a.m. June 27.

Outside Lands organizers also recently announced the return of the festival's queer open-air dance club, Dolores, which was first hosted in 2023. The space will host multiple special guests including Rebecca Black, D'Arcy Drollinger and Nicki Jizz, and DJs Father Figure and Chase Icon.

Festival attendees can also expect the return of electronic dance music space SOMA and City Hall, the festival's marriage venue.

Outside Lands 2025 Night Show Lineup