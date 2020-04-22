Over $10M raised in San Francisco for seniors, undocumented immigrants, small businesses

article

San Francisco has raised over $10 million to support some of its seniors, undocumented immigrants, and small business facing economic challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The contributions were made to the city's Give2SF relief fund and will provide food security and access to housing for undocumented residents who may not qualify for social safety net programs.

Give2SF also allocates funding and resources to small businesses like barbershops and nail salons, so that they stay afloat.

“There are so many San Franciscans who are struggling to make rent, put food on the table, and keep their small business open,” said San Francisco Mayor Breed. Adding, "These donations will help fuel our recovery efforts and will literally save lives during this crisis.”

The pandemic has affected people from all walks of life but has profoundly different outcomes depending on who you are. That however, hasn't stopped people from supporting others during this time.

Supervisor Hillary Ronen said in a statement, “Most donors are average people who aren’t rich by any means, but are giving what they can to help fellow neighbors in need."

An initial seed of $2.5 million to the Give2SF Fund has been allocated to ensure that residents don't experience heightened food insecurity during the coronavirus crisis. Of that, $500,000 is dedicated to providing grocery store gift cards to 2,500 undocumented residents and low-income families.

An additional $1 million will go toward supporting community-based food and nutrition providers to ensure that seniors and people with disabilities continue to have access to food during the pandemic.

The city said $1.35 million is designated for the Office of Economic and Workforce Development’s Small Business Resiliency Fund and the San Francisco Hardship Emergency Loan Program. And $1 million will provide grants of up to $10,000 to San Francisco small businesses and $350,000 will be deployed for 0% interest loans of up to $50,000.