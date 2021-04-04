Overnight lane closures to begin soon on I-880 in Alameda County

article

Caltrans has scheduled overnight lane closures to begin soon on Interstate 880 in both directions near the Fremont-Union City border for work on the Patterson Slough Bridge project.

The state press release did not specify a start date, only that the closures will last from early April to mid-May.

Lane closures for some northbound and southbound lanes will last from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. each following morning between Decoto Road and the Alvarado-Niles overcrossing.

At least one lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

The project aims to increase safety of motorists, replacing the median concrete barrier with a safer system called k-rails.

For 24/7 traffic updates, head to 511.org, follow 511SFBAY on Twitter, or view the Caltrans QuickMap.