Overturned big rig trailer in Hayward on I-880

A big rig's trailer overturned early Friday morning in Hayward on Interstate Highway 880, blocking traffic in the southbound direction.

The accident occurred north of SR 92 at about 4:30 a.m.

The California Highway Patrol was diverting traffic at Winton Avenue. As of 6 a.m., two southbound lanes were open to traffic.

CHP Officer Kylie Musselman said fortunately, no one was hurt. She wasn't clear what caused the trailer to overturn, but said usually, it's a matter of speed or weather conditions. She added that each truck was carrying 15,000 pounds of packages.

The rig belongs to XPO, a company that says it provides "world-class transportation solutions."

XPO has an office in Hayward near the crash site.