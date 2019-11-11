Overturned tractor-trailer on SB US 101 in Gilroy blocking all lanes of traffic

article

An overturned tractor-trailer on southbound U.S. 101 is blocking all lanes of traffic at Masten Avenue in Gilroy west of Coyote Lake, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened Monday just before 11:30 a.m., but the blocked lanes are expected to affect commuters during the evening commute.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife have been requested at the scene, CHP said.

A hazardous materials team has been deployed to offload the flammable liquids to a different tanker as soon as the one involved in the crash can be stabilized.

Meanwhile, southbound traffic on the highway has been shut down at East San Martin Avenue.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

Bay City News contributed to this report.