Oxford High School addressed 'rumors' that 'created some concern' weeks before shooting

On Nov. 11, less than three weeks before a student opened fire at Oxford High School, the district sent a letter to parents addressing "rumors" that "created some concern for students and parents."

A 15-year-old sophomore shot and killed three students and injured at least eight other people Tuesday. He was arrested at the scene without incident by deputies without resistance.

MORE: What’s known about the Oxford High victims, suspect

It is unclear if the rumors from earlier in the month are related to the shooting.

Three victims were fatally shot - identified as Tate Myre, 16, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana.

According to the letter from the school, "student interpretations of social media posts and false information have exacerbated the overall concern."

The district said it had investigated each concern shared by parents and students and found that there were no threats to students or buildings.

The letter also mentioned an incident from the week before. While the incident was not specified, a severed deer head and graffiti were found in a school courtyard in early November.

Related: 3 students dead, 8 hurt after Oxford High School shooting

According to the district, some rumors had originated from that incident, while others were not connected.

Additionally, the letter highlighted the importance of student and staff safety, noting that there are security guards, a resource officer, counselors, and social workers at the school.