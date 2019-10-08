Pacific Gas and Electric site down amid 'high volume' of customers seeking power shutoff info

PG&E's website has gone down Tuesday morning due to what the utility said was a "high volume of traffic" from people looking up information related to a possible public safety power shutoff that could affect an estimated 600,000 customers.

With dry and windy weather forecast in PG&E's service area later this week, the utility is warning more than 250,000 customers in the Bay Area and about 350,000 elsewhere in Northern and Central California about possible preemptive shutoffs to prevent the sparking of a wildfire.

As of shortly before 11 a.m., PG&E's website at https://www.pge.com/psps for information about the possible shutoffs was not accessible.

The utility wrote on Twitter to apologize for the website problems.

If PG&E decides to implement a power shutoff, it is expected to happen early Wednesday morning.