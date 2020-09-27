Pacific Gas & Electric Co. to cut electricity to 65,000 as Public Safety Power Shutoff

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. announced plans Sunday evening to shut off power to 65,000 of their customers.

In all, the customers are located across 16 different counties, the majority of which are not in the Bay Area.

Customers in these counties will lose power, beginning at either 4 a.m. or 8 p.m. Monday with plans to restore customers by late Monday.

PG&E cites forecasted wind gusts upwards of 60 miles per hour for taking steps to cut power during a Public Safety Power Shutoff event.