Pacifica Pier closed for 3 weeks after being deemed 'unsafe' from storm damage

By KTVU staff
Published 
Pacifica
Waves in Pacifica on Dec. 27, 2023. 

PACIFICA, Calif. - Officials say the Pacifica Pier will be closed for three weeks from January 5 through January 26 due to storm damage. 

On Thursday, Pacifica's Department of Public Works Engineering Division said the damage occurred Dec. 28 when high tides and large waves damaged the west-facing deck of the pier and its concrete railing. 

The department deemed the pier unsafe for use until a structural assessment is conducted and the pier is cleared for use. 

Officials are expediting this assessment, which is expected to be completed by Jan. 25. 

