Expand / Collapse search

High surf warning downgraded to high surf advisory

By Pete Young
Published 
Severe Weather
Bay City News

Waves crash on Pacifica coast, high surf warning downgraded

The National Weather Service downgraded a high surf warning for the central and northern California coastline to a high surf advisory Saturday afternoon.

PACIFICA, Calif. - The National Weather Service downgraded a high surf warning for the central and northern California coastline to a high surf advisory Saturday afternoon.   

Wave heights -- which had reached 26 to 30 feet on Friday -- are expected to diminish to 16 to 20 feet on west-facing beaches, forecasters said.   

A high swell from the west-northwest will create hazardous beach conditions through 10 p.m., the weather service said in an advisory.   

Related

Dangerous waves attract surfers, prompt weather alerts
article

Dangerous waves attract surfers, prompt weather alerts

Tourists were drawn to the Bay Area to catch a glimpse of the large waves, courtesy of Friday’s storm, when high surf and coastal flooding were a concern.

A warning indicates that conditions pose a threat to life or property, and that travel will become difficult to impossible, according to the weather service.   

An advisory indicates conditions pose a significant inconvenience and could threaten life or property.   

The next storm is expected to bring gale-force winds and very rough seas to the coastal waters on Wednesday, forecasters said.