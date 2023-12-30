High surf warning downgraded to high surf advisory

The National Weather Service downgraded a high surf warning for the central and northern California coastline to a high surf advisory Saturday afternoon.

Wave heights -- which had reached 26 to 30 feet on Friday -- are expected to diminish to 16 to 20 feet on west-facing beaches, forecasters said.

A high swell from the west-northwest will create hazardous beach conditions through 10 p.m., the weather service said in an advisory.

A warning indicates that conditions pose a threat to life or property, and that travel will become difficult to impossible, according to the weather service.

An advisory indicates conditions pose a significant inconvenience and could threaten life or property.

The next storm is expected to bring gale-force winds and very rough seas to the coastal waters on Wednesday, forecasters said.