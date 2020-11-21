Pacifica police arrest 2 men suspected of weapon, drug possession

article

Pacifica police arrested a pair of Pittsburg men this month on suspicion of misdemeanor gun and marijuana possession, the Pacifica Police Department said this week.

Around 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 5, a Pacifica police officer pulled over a vehicle driving upwards of 70 mph in a 45-mph zone of state Highway 1.

During the traffic stop, the officer determined the vehicle's driver, 20-year-old Carlos Jobani Elizaldeortiz, and front seat passenger, 22-year-old Adam Rodriguez Jr., were in possession of marijuana as well as three loaded handguns with high-capacity magazines.

In addition to Elizaldeortiz and Rodriguez, an 18-year-old woman and 16-year-old girl were in the vehicle. The latter two were released without being charged.

Elizaldeortiz and Rodriguez were subsequently arrested and booked into the Redwood City Jail, according to the Pacifica police.

People with information about the case are encouraged to contact the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314.