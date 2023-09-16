Pacifica police recover body near popular beach

Pacifica police and other emergency personnel responded to calls of a possible dead body at the north end of Linda Mar Beach around 5:00 p.m. Friday and recovered the body with the assistance of a helicopter, police said in a press release.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office assisted with the helicopter.

KTVU's Freddy Brewster was on scene Friday evening and saw police and other emergency personnel searching along the rocky shore on the north end of Linda Mar Beach.

An investigation into the death is ongoing, police said, and urge anyone with information to contact the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314, or the Silent Witness Tip Line at 650-359-4444. Online tips can be submitted anonymously at http://www.cityofpacifica.org/depts/police/default.asp.