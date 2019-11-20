Palo Alto approves $572,500 settlement for man assaulted by former sergeant

article

The Palo Alto city council approved a settlement Monday to resolve a federal lawsuit filed against the city involving an assault by a Palo Alto police officer.

Gustavo Alvarez and his attorney are set to receive $572,500 from the City of Palo Alto following the assault on February 18, 2018 by former Sgt. Benitez.

Benitz has also been ordered to apologize to Alvarez.

"While the City and Police Department sharply dispute the vast majority of Mr. Alvarez’ claims and have deep concerns about Mr. Alvarez’ continuing criminal behavior, the City believes that this resolution is in the best interests of all involved – including the Police Department, its police officers, and Mr. Alvarez."

Police officers with the city are also set to receive additional training in January 2020.

"The Police Department is continuing its own internal investigation of the incident and since that investigation remains pending, the City cannot comment further at this time."