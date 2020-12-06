Palo Alto police seek suspect in convenience store robbery

article

Palo Alto police are investigating the robbery of a convenience store in the Midtown neighborhood Saturday night.

The robbery was reported about 10:40 p.m. at the 7-Eleven at 708 Colorado Ave.

A man came to the counter with an alcoholic beverage, "reached into his jacket, claimed to have a gun, and demanded money and a mobile phone the clerk was holding," police said.

The clerk complied and the man fled on foot eastbound on Colorado Avenue.

The clerk, who was uninjured, described the man as being at least 30 years old, wearing a black beanie and a black face covering with a Raiders logo on the left cheek, as well as a dark jacket and blue jeans.

Police are circulating two surveillance photos of the robber and ask anyone with information to call the dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to (650) 383-8984.

Police said there is not believed to be any connection with a robbery at the same store in August. "Two suspects in that case have been arrested by another law enforcement agency as part of a broader investigation involving a robbery series in multiple jurisdictions," the department said.