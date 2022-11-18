Pamela Price declares victory in Alameda County district attorney's race

article

With the latest round of votes coming in Friday evening, Pamela Price widened her lead over her opponent and has declared the win in Alameda County's district attorney's race.

Price had 53% of the vote to Terry Wiley's 46% with 100% of the precincts reporting. The breakdown of votes is 227,438 for Price to Wiley's 200,795.

No matter the outcome, the win is considered historic as it was anticipated to be the first time a Black man or Black woman were elected to office.

Price, a civil rights attorney, asked voters to show patience as Alameda County's latest results update was slightly delayed by one hour.

If confirmed, Price would become the third Black D.A. in all of California. She claimed victory on social media.

"We did it! Tonight's numbers are a confirmation of our victory." Price thanked her team and volunteers for her successful election. "For the last 10 years, the office has stood in the way of the progressive reforms ushered in by our California legislature and endorsed by Alameda County voters."

Longtime Alameda County D.A. Nancy O'Malley decided not to run after first being elected in 2009. She endorsed Price's opponent, Wiley, a veteran prosecutor. Price labeled herself and campaigned as a progressive.

"We have the opportunity to bring justice reform to Alameda Co. There are dozens of progressive DAs across this country making a real difference in lives of victims, families and communities. I know we can build a system for Alameda Co. with accountability, transparency and equity."

In her statement, she said almost everyone agrees the system is broken.

Wiley has not yet conceded defeat, something Price acknowledged, but she said she looks forward to working with DA O'Malley's office for a smooth transition. Price said she will have more details on her transition team in December.

