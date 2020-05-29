Parents weigh in on the ups and downs of distance learning

With some 40 million California students out of the classroom parents suddenly found themselves in the driver's seat of their child's education.

KTVU's Gasia Mikaelian spoke with a group of Oakland parents from Redwood Heights Elementary about the challenges and rewards of distance learning.

Courtney Marshall Turk said, "When I first figured out that we would be home for a long time, I had a breakdown!"

Adding another parent, Trina Villanueva, "I will say when I saw fractions I wanted to throw up because it brought up all these feelings I had about math."

Since those early days of distance learning, things have smoothed out for the group of parents as they have devised new ways to support at-home learning.