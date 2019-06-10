Fremont: Rapidly growing, rich in diversity

Nestled between Oakland and Silicon Valley on the southeast side of the San Francisco Bay, Fremont is a diverse city where techies and families alike live work and play.

Clayton: Rich with tradition

Located at the foot of Mount Diablo in Eastern Contra Costa County, Clayton is a charming city with a rich history.

Livermore: Labs, light bulbs and lush vineyards

Sitting on the easternmost edge of Alameda County, Livermore is home to some of California's oldest vineyards, two world-renowned national laboratories, and the longest burning light bulb in history.