Fremont: Rapidly growing, rich in diversity
Nestled between Oakland and Silicon Valley on the southeast side of the San Francisco Bay, Fremont is a diverse city where techies and families alike live work and play.
Clayton: Rich with tradition
Located at the foot of Mount Diablo in Eastern Contra Costa County, Clayton is a charming city with a rich history.
Sunnyvale: The heart of Silicon Valley
We will be broadcasting live from Sunnyvale on July 26.
South San Francisco: Birthplace of biotech and Sees candy
South San Francisco originated in the late 19th century as a site for the establishment of stockyards and a market place for cattle.
American Canyon: Not just the gateway to Napa
Sitting on the southern end of Napa Valley, American Canyon is known as the "Gateway to Napa," but the city has an identity all its own.
Campbell: Original home to eBay, started with apples
In 100 years, Campbell has gone from fields of luscious fruit orchards to a bustling list of profitable businesses.
Livermore: Labs, light bulbs and lush vineyards
Sitting on the easternmost edge of Alameda County, Livermore is home to some of California's oldest vineyards, two world-renowned national laboratories, and the longest burning light bulb in history.