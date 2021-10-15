Parking lot shooting under investigation at Milpitas Square

A shooting, possibly involving police officers in Milpitas, is under investigation Friday evening, officials say.

Videos of the gunfire were posted to social media from the scene at Milpitas Square, a strip-mall shopping center at Barber Lane. Police officers could be seen crouching behind vehicles in what appeared to be a parking-lot shootout.

A witness told KTVU police officers shot one person during this incident. Police have not confirmed this information. The witness said the shooting broke out before 4 p.m.

We have reached out to police for comment, but await a response for details. It is not known if this incident involves a fatality or injuries.

A KTVU crew at the crime scene reported yellow police tape was still in place as the investigation appeared to be active at 10 p.m. Stores and streets had reopened by that time. There did not appear to be any threat to the public.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.