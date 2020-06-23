Parking lots by Golden Gate Bridge have reopened for weekdays

Parking lots on the south end of the Golden Gate Bridge have reopened on weekdays after previously closing as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, bridge officials said Monday.

The lots on the San Francisco side of the bridge had been closed seven days a week following a regional shelter-in-place order issued by county health officers to try to limit the spread of the virus.

As of Monday, those lots are reopening on weekdays but will remain shut down on weekends and holidays, according to the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District.

The bridge district has placed signs around entrances to the bridge to encourage social distancing and the use of face coverings if people are out in public. The Golden Gate Bridge has seen its number of visitors drop dramatically after the March shelter order. More information about the bridge district's response to COVID-19 can be found at goldengate.org/covid-19.