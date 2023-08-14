Parking spot fight results in gun charge in Pacifica

article

Pacifica police on Sunday arrested a woman for allegedly threatening another person over a parking spot at Linda Mar Beach, the department announced on Monday.

Police were dispatched to Linda Mar Beach around 2:41 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of an argument over a parking spot that involved a firearm, the Pacifica police said in a press release.

Once on scene, police learned that the person who made the threat with a firearm had left the scene. After gathering identifying information for the suspect and her vehicle, police found the vehicle near the 100 block of Rockaway Beach Avenue, just a few miles north of Linda Mar Beach.

Christina Villalobos, 36 of Pittsburg, was arrested and charged with assault with a firearm, child endangerment and exhibiting a deadly weapon.

"During the investigation officers determined Villalobos had allegedly threatened three individuals with an apparently loaded handgun during a dispute over parking," Pacifica police said in a statement. "A child was also in the vehicle at the time."

Villalobos was booked into the San Mateo County jail.