Parking spot fight results in gun charge in Pacifica

By KTVU Staff
Published 
PACIFICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 15: A drone view of Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica, Calif., on Wednesday, June 15, 2023. This was one of the beaches which made Heal the Bays annual beach report for not so good water quality. (Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/

PACIFICA, Calif. - Pacifica police on Sunday arrested a woman for allegedly threatening another person over a parking spot at Linda Mar Beach, the department announced on Monday. 

Police were dispatched to Linda Mar Beach around 2:41 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of an argument over a parking spot that involved a firearm, the Pacifica police said in a press release. 

Once on scene, police learned that the person who made the threat with a firearm had left the scene. After gathering identifying information for the suspect and her vehicle, police found the vehicle near the 100 block of Rockaway Beach Avenue, just a few miles north of Linda Mar Beach.

Christina Villalobos, 36 of Pittsburg, was arrested and charged with assault with a firearm, child endangerment and exhibiting a deadly weapon.

"During the investigation officers determined Villalobos had allegedly threatened three individuals with an apparently loaded handgun during a dispute over parking," Pacifica police said in a statement. "A child was also in the vehicle at the time."

Villalobos was booked into the San Mateo County jail. 