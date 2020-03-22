Part of Pt. Reyes closed due to large crowds violating stay-at-home order

Officials with the National Park Service and Point Reyes National Seashore announced late Saturday night that most areas of the Marin County

national preserve would be closed starting Sunday for a little more than two weeks.

The closures come after visitors inundated the area earlier in the day during a statewide shelter-in-place order due to the global novel

coronavirus pandemic.

The park said on its website that in addition to its campgrounds and visitors centers being closed through April 7, gates to Limantour Access

Road, Mt. Vision Road, Drakes Beach and Drake Estero will be shuttered to the public.

Limited access swill be allowed at Palomarin Trailhead beyond Commonweal entrance, Pierce Point Road, along with the Lighthouse and Chimney

Rock parking. Visitors are asked to pack out what they bring in.

On Saturday, Marin County's coastal communities saw an unusually large influx of visitors from around the Bay Area. A photo published to the

Marin County Sheriff's Office Twitter account Saturday showed a line of cars attempting to access an area near Dillon's Beach.

The sheriff's office said the visitors created traffic congestion, which interferes with first responders' ability to handle emergencies. In

addition, state and county park parking lots and bathrooms are closed due to the shelter in place order, adding to further congestion and creating

problems with sanitation.

"Congregating in these popular areas makes the shelter-in-place order less effective and continues to put all of our counties at risk of

COVID-19 spread," said Dr. Lisa Santora, Marin's deputy public health officer, in a news release. "Marin is usually a place for recreation, but now

is not the time."