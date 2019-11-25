Expand / Collapse search

Passengers on New York subway have Thanksgiving feast complete with turkey and sides

Passengers on a New York Subway held a Thanksgiving feast complete with a table full of turkey, sides, non-alcoholic bubbly, and electric candles. Credit: @flanneryfoster via Storyful

Passengers on a New York subway held a Thanksgiving feast complete with a table full of turkey, sides, non-alcoholic bubbly, and electric candles.

As more people boarded the train on Sunday, Flannery Foster says the feasters offered up plates of food, saying, “Get that man a plate,” and “Everybody eats.”

Foster said she was invited to the one-of-a-kind feast by Chef Bea, who was seen in the video carving the turkey.