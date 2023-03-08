Pedestrian dies after crash near high school: Pittsburg police

A pedestrian was struck and killed near a high school Tuesday evening, according to Pittsburg police.

Officers were called to Stoneman Avenue at Briarcliff Drive, an intersection just outside of Black Diamond High School where they discovered a fatal traffic collision between a car and a pedestrian.

Police said early Wednesday that the area will be closed for an extensive amount of time as they process the scene and continue the investigation.

No other details were given by authorities. KTVU has reached out for more information on the fatal crash.

