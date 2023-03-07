Expand / Collapse search
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 4:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
3
Flood Watch
from THU 1:00 PM PST until FRI 10:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
from THU 1:00 PM PST until SUN 10:00 AM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Man dies after setting himself ablaze at UC Berkeley

By KTVU Staff
Published 
UC Berkeley
KTVU FOX 2
article

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: People walk through Sproul Plaza on the UC Berkeley campus on March 14, 2022 in Berkeley, California. UC Berkeley is set to cut on-campus enrollment by a minimum of 2,500 students for fall enrollment due to an extreme

Expand

BERKELEY, Calif. - The man who set himself aflame on UC Berkeley's campus last week died from his injuries at a San Francisco hospital, the medical examiner confirmed.

The San Francisco medical examiner's office identified the man as 42-year-old Chet Bohrer, of Salt Lake County, Utah.

Bohrer's death was first reported by Berkeley Scanner.

He had no affiliation with the university.

The victim had reportedly suffered a mental health episode when he lit himself on fire on the college campus, according to Berkeley Scanner.

Multiple good Samaritans tried to put out the fire, officials said.

Warning: the video below may be disturbing to watch.

Campus police and medics responded to the scene in the area of Bancroft Way and Telegraph Avenue and Bohrer was transported to a local hospital. 

Additionally, one of the good Samaritans suffered injuries and was transported to a local hospital, officials said. Their current condition is not yet known. 