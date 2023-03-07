Man dies after setting himself ablaze at UC Berkeley

article

The man who set himself aflame on UC Berkeley's campus last week died from his injuries at a San Francisco hospital, the medical examiner confirmed.

The San Francisco medical examiner's office identified the man as 42-year-old Chet Bohrer, of Salt Lake County, Utah.

Bohrer's death was first reported by Berkeley Scanner.

He had no affiliation with the university.

The victim had reportedly suffered a mental health episode when he lit himself on fire on the college campus, according to Berkeley Scanner.

Multiple good Samaritans tried to put out the fire, officials said.

Warning: the video below may be disturbing to watch.

Campus police and medics responded to the scene in the area of Bancroft Way and Telegraph Avenue and Bohrer was transported to a local hospital.

Additionally, one of the good Samaritans suffered injuries and was transported to a local hospital, officials said. Their current condition is not yet known.