Pedestrian hit and killed by ambulance in San Jose

(KTVU and wire report) -- A man died Saturday morning after he was hit by an ambulance in East San Jose, police said.

The ambulance was driving at normal speeds without activated lights or sirens when it hit the man shortly before 5 a.m., while headed eastbound on McKee Road near El Rancho Verde Drive, according to San Jose Police.

The man was not in a crosswalk when he was hit, authorities said.

The ambulance crew immediately stopped and began life-saving measures, and a second ambulance took the victim to a hospital where he died a short time

later.

The ambulance driver is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The ambulance was not transporting any patients at the time of the crash.

This incident is San Jose' 29th deadly crash and 14th pedestrian killed this year.

The victim's name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Malvido with the San Jose Police Department's Traffic Investigation Unit at 408-277-4654.

