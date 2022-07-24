Pedestrian killed in Hayward car crash

Hayward police say they responded to a single-car crash involving a pedestrian near Tennyson Road and Dickens Ave. on Saturday.

Officers say the pedestrian, a 45-year-old male was hit by the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car remained on the

scene and was not injured.

Officials do not believe alcohol played a part in the crash.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Sergeant Tasha DeCosta at 510- 293-7169.