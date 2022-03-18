Pedestrian struck and killed by Caltrain in Menlo Park

article

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Caltrain in Menlo Park Friday morning, SamTrans officials said.

The collision with northbound train #113 and the individual happened on the tracks between Watkins Avenue and Encinal Avenue, officials said. The pedestrian was trespassing on the tracks, according to authorities.

There were about 68 passengers on board the train, according to SamTrans. All riders escaped injury.

Menlo Park Police advises drivers to avoid Encinal Ave and use Glenwood Ave or Ravenswood Ave as a detour route instead.

Advertisement

This is the fourth Caltrain fatality in 2022, according to officials.