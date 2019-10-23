Pedestrian struck by Caltrain, killed in San Francisco

article

A pedestrian was killed on the Caltrain tracks in San Francisco Wednesday evening, Caltrain officials said.

Northbound train No. 375 struck a person at 6:39 p.m. in the tunnel just south of the 22nd Street station.

Train No. 375 was carrying about 400 passengers and no one reported being injured.

Trains are on the move but are heavily delayed.

A pedestrian was struck and killed by Caltrain in San Francisco on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.