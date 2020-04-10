Peninsula nonprofit offering free pet food during COVID-19 pandemic

A pet food bank has been created for San Mateo County pet owners facing financial hardship or considered at high risk for the novel coronavirus in San Mateo County, the Peninsula Humane Society said Friday.

Income or health verification won't be required to obtain free pet food, but pet owners should have an address in San Mateo County.

"We all know that the COVID-19 pandemic is both a health and a financial crisis, and PHS/SPCA has programs in place to help pets and their owners impacted in both of those ways," said Buffy Martin Tarbox, the organization's communications manager.

County residents who shouldn't leave their homes can contact the organization and arrange for a delivery, Tarbox said.

Those who are able can pick up pet food on Fridays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., but should first call (650) 988-5280 so that an appropriate care package can be arranged. The pick-up location will be at Pick of the Litter, 1127 Chula Vista Ave. in Burlingame. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

During deliveries, strict social distancing will also be followed and food will be left at a resident's door.

Cash donations - but not pet food - are welcomed by the Peninsula Humane Society. Donations the organization's COVID-19 Crisis Relief Fund can be made via credit card or check. Information on how to donate is available at www.phs-spca.org