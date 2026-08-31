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The Brief It's possible that you have a penny worth up to $600,000. Stack's Bowers Galleries says 50-60 1969-S Lincoln Memorial Cents were minted at the San Francisco Mint with a doubled die obverse. A doubled die happens when a coin die gets a misaligned secondary impression from a hub during manufacturing and results in the design appearing doubled.



A penny minted at the San Francisco Mint in 1969 may be worth up to $600,000 due to what is referred to as a "doubled die obverse" mistake made during the minting process.

Stack's Bowers Galleries says a doubled die happens when a coin die gets a misaligned secondary impression from a hub during manufacturing and results in the design appearing doubled.

Rare 1969 penny minted in San Francisco

What they're saying:

According to Stack's Bowers Galleries, the 1969-S Lincoln Memorial Cent Doubled Die Obverse "is an extremely desirable variety, having an estimated population of 50 to 60 pieces based on combined certification service statistics."

Online precious metals e-commerce company SD Bullion calls the coin "The most famous error coin from the Lincoln penny is the 1969-S Doubled Die Error, Lincoln Penny, with prices ranging from $31,500 to $605,000."

What you can do:

If you come across what you think is a rare and valuable coin, you should locate a reputable coin dealer to evaluate the coin. The American Numismatic Association, a nonprofit organization dedicated to coin collecting and the study of numismatics, has an online search directory to find a dealer near where you live.

US Mint ends production of the penny

The backstory:

In November, the U.S. Mint ended production of the penny, abandoning the 1-cent coins that were part of American culture for more than 230 years but became nearly worthless.

When the penny was introduced in 1793, it could buy a biscuit, a candle or a piece of candy. Now most of them are cast aside to sit in jars or junk drawers, and each one costs nearly 4 cents to make.

Billions of pennies are still in circulation and will remain legal tender, but new ones will no longer be made.