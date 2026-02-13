Persistent Bay Area rain over President's Day weekend, Tahoe snow

The Brief It's going to rain in the Bay Area over President's Day weekend, and the wet weather is going to last for a while. Beginning Sunday, an active and persistent storm track will begin setting up across Northern California, bringing multiple rounds of rain to the Bay Area and heavy snow to the Sierra through at least midweek possibly into next Thursday. Caltrans warns that travel over mountain passes will likely become difficult at times due to heavy snowfall rates and gusty winds.



The National Weather Service says the Bay Area should expect widespread wet and windy conditions nearly daily, with intermittent periods of rainfall lasting through Monday and continuing into next week.

With all that rain, meteorologists expect that by Thursday, there could be between two and four inches of rain in the Bay Area, and up to six inches in the coastal hills.

All this rain means roads could be slick, floods could appear in poor drainage areas, and creeks could rise and swell. Power lines may come down with gusting winds.

In the Sierra, between two and four feet of snow could fall from Sunday through Wednesday, according to the NWS. There could be up to five feet in the higher elevations.

