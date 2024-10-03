Person dies after being struck by A.C.E. train near Newark

article

A person was struck and killed by a train in Newark earlier this week, according to the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission.

At about 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, Newark officers and the Alameda County Fire Department responded to a fatal train collision near the 6000 block of Baine Avenue.

First responders discovered a stopped Altamont Corridor Express (ACE) train and a person with severe injuries. The person succumbed to their injuries and died at the scene.

No injuries were reported among the passengers on the train.

The case is under investigation by the Union Pacific Police Department, which has jurisdiction over the trackway.