Person dies after jumping from 101 overpass in Burlingame

article

A person died Monday evening when they jumped from an overpass and made contact with a vehicle in Burlingame, California Highway Patrol said.

CHP Redwood City said the incident happened at 6:37 p.m. on southbound highway 101 at Broadway.

The individual who jumped was declared dead at the scene. The coroner was on their way to the scene.

As a result there is a severe traffic alert. As of 8:03 p.m. all southbound lanes of 101 were blocked at Broadway where traffic was being diverted. Motorists should expect delays and avoid the area.

CHP and Burlingame Police Department are investigating.