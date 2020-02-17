Person dies after jumping from 101 overpass in Burlingame
BURLINGAME, Calif. - A person died Monday evening when they jumped from an overpass and made contact with a vehicle in Burlingame, California Highway Patrol said.
CHP Redwood City said the incident happened at 6:37 p.m. on southbound highway 101 at Broadway.
The individual who jumped was declared dead at the scene. The coroner was on their way to the scene.
As a result there is a severe traffic alert. As of 8:03 p.m. all southbound lanes of 101 were blocked at Broadway where traffic was being diverted. Motorists should expect delays and avoid the area.
CHP and Burlingame Police Department are investigating.